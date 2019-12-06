Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon to adopt law against tribalism [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Cameroon plans to introduce laws against tribalism.

The justice minister who defended the text amending Article 241 of the Penal Code in front of the National Assembly, said that the rise in tribalism and hate speech could compromise security and social cohesion.

If the law is passed someone convicted of tribalistic crimes could face one to two years imprisonment and/or pay a fine of up to 3 million FCFA or 5000 USD.

Africanews correspondent Lambert Ngouanfo updates us on the proposed law.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

