Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire make progress on cocoa price agreement [Business Africa]

Better yields for farmers in the cocoa sector. Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire implementing the upward price adjustment of cocoa prices in their respective sectors.

A win for Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire which are successfully implementing long-term sustainability initiatives aimed at giving both cocoa producers and farmers decent livelihoods.

This project was established after several meetings and discussions with all relevant partners involved in the cocoa production and processing process in both countries.

Kenya Airways strives to stay afloat

Kenya Airways hopes to capture a larger market share in the coming weeks.

The airline is ready to do anything to maintain its stability and has not hidden its huge ambitions to make a profit despite the enormous losses recorded in recent months.

The company has undertaken numerous reforms, including the appointment of a consultant to, among others, oversee the nationalization process.