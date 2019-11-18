Niger's exiled opposition chief back in jail after return home

Niger
Hama Amadou, the main opposition leader in Niger’s last presidential election recently returned from medical exile in France but has since hauled into jail.
Multiple news portals said the former Speaker of the National Assembly, appeared before the Niger High Court after he was summoned on his return. He was escorted by security official to the Filingue prison, a local outlet Niger Tribune reported.
Amadou’s return to the country was mainly due to the death of his mother. He was pictured with other allies visiting the tomb of his mother in the capital Niamey.
Hama Amadou, was held in jail for several months before the 2016 presidential vote on charges of baby trafficking, accusations that he dismissed as politically motivated. He was president Issoufou’s main challenger in the vote.
Amadou was released from jail to fly to France for medical treatment. He came second in the vote despite being absent from the country.
President Mahammadou Issoufou has confirmed that he will step down when next elections are help in 2021. The ruling coalition earlier this year chose Interior Minister Bazoum Mohammed as its candidate.
The Minister was among several dignitaries who met with Amadou since his return from exile to the West African nation. A new electoral code passed last year bars him from contesting for the presidency.
Rencontre entre #Bazoum_Mohamed et #Hama_Amadou— Niger Tribune (@NigerTribune) November 15, 2019
Le puissant ministre nigérien de l'Intérieur et candidat du parti au pouvoir (#PNDS), Bazoum Mohamed, a rendu une visite au chef de file de l'opposition, Hama Amadou, pour présenter ses condoléances à la suite du décès de sa mère. pic.twitter.com/dL0ljBr9xM
01:11
Burundi main opposition leader dispels exile rumors, ready for 2020 polls
01:26
Angola president happy with election of main opposition leader
01:09
Angola's main opposition party elects new leader
01:22
Nigeria, Niger, Benin set up patrol team to tackle smuggling
06:16
Ivory Coast seeks UN support for 2020 electioneering [Morning Call]
Go to video
Ethiopia to charge 68 over June 22 foiled coup, arrests made in varsity chaos