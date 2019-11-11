Congolese army announce killing of Hutu FDLR militia leader [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Congolese armed forces have killed the leader of an offshoot of a Hutu militia in the restive east of the country, the army announced the killing on Sunday.
Juvenal Musabimana led a splinter group of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda [FDLR], a group founded by Hutu officials who fled Rwanda after orchestrating 1994 genocide.
His killing is the latest blow to the FDLR, which has been weakened in recent years by arrests of several of its leaders and military pressure from DRC’s armed forces and other militias.
