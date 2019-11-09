U.S grants $6.2 mln to young Moroccan women

The United States government has given a $6.2 million grant to young women in Morocco as part of its Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump revealed this during her Moroccan trip on Friday.

“This employment fund paves the way for the promotion of women’s full and free economic participation, an essential pillar of the W-GDP (Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative’‘, she said.

This employment fund paves the way for the promotion of women's full and free economic participation.

Ivanka’s announcement in Morocco has aroused great interest among organizations who are working to promote women’s economic emancipation on the continent.

“MCC (Millennium Challenge Corporation) hopes that this new model will be scaled up and integrated into national programs, building on the improvement of ANAPEC’s placement program and giving more women the opportunity to support themselves and their families”, said Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO, Sean Cairncross.

Morocco is the third African country to welcome Ivanka, after Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire, as part of the promotion of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

AFP