Cocoa farmers in West Africa struggle to make ends meet

The Morning Call
Cocoa-producing countries in West African have recently launched efforts to improve their bargaining position in the chocolate industry. However, for farmers – who are the end of the bargaining chain – the government proposed price increase per kilo of beans is not sufficient to support a decent livelihood.
This is the story of farmers in West Africa, particularly in Ivory Coast, which is the world’s leading cocoa producer, by supplying 40% of the world’s cocoa. More than half of Ivorian producers live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.
There is a number of reasons for this including change in climate, deteriorating soil quality but notably, low prices due to the forces of demand and supply dictated by wealthy foreign markets.
The chocolate sector is also accused of worsening the situation of poor farmers by shackling them with heavy debts in the name of initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty.@ameliamartha1
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Nigeria's EFCC busts top instagram celebrity over money laundering
Go to video
Ivorian star calls for resistance to Guinea president's third term bid
Go to video
Children rescued from 'slave' school in northern Nigeria
06:03
Nigeria: increasing rate of abuse of minors [Morning Call]
Go to video
At least 28 killed in heavy rains in northeastern Ghana
Go to video
Why African nations close borders: Nigeria, Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, Eritrea