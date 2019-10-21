Welcome to Africanews

Renewed calls for press freedom in the DRC [Morning Call]

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Journalist in Danger (JED), its partner organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have called on the central African country’s new government to prioritize two major reforms in order to keep its promise to improve press freedom.

The Morning Call

