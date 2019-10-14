Algerians protest against proposed energy law [Morning Call]

Hundreds of Algerians protested in front of parliament on Sunday against a proposed energy law that they say the caretaker government has no right to pass.

The new law is aimed at attracting foreign investors to help Algeria strengthen its energy output, but would maintain a 49% limit on foreign ownership if passed into law by parliament.

So why is there a row over the law?

We’ll discuss this in a moment but first let’s take a look at the protests and the clash with riot police yesterday.