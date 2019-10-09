Bobi Wine defies Uganda police directive on banned Independence Day concert

Uganda’s opposition lawmaker, who is also a poplar musician, Bobi Wine, defied the police on Wednesday, when he insisted on staging a concert at his beach property on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala.

Police on Tuesday said it would not be able to secure the concert, and consequently advised Bobi Wine and his fans not to hold it.

The independence-themed concert is the latest to be blocked by the police since Bobi Wine started actively opposing president Museveni’s government.

For singing truth to power, I can't perform in my own country.

‘‘Since 11:00pm, police & military surrounded my home & my private property, One Love Beach Busabala, in yet another move to place me under house arrest & block our Independence Day music concert,’‘ Wine tweeted on Tuesday night.

Gen. Museveni, so afraid of a critical microphone is doing everything to silence it. He recently registered himself as a musician in another desperate attempt to counter us. Has been attending concerts of his praise singers. All we say, let there be fairness! This is our country pic.twitter.com/Hh3fLOlouC — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 9, 2019

‘‘156th concert so far! For singing truth to power, I can’t perform in my own country.’‘

The popular musician however managed to elude the police’s preventive arrest measures and on Wednesday shared live updates of his defiant procession to the concert venue, via his Facebook page.

Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango urged Ugandans to stay away from the banned concert.

“If you want peace, stay at your homes because there will be no concert tomorrow. Don’t waste your valuable time please,” Onyango told local newspaper, Daily Monitor.

Uganda is celebrating its 57th independence anniversaty, with Museveni expected to officiate the national celebrations in the Eastern district of Sironko.