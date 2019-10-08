One week to Mozambique's election [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
By October 15, Mozambique goes to polls to elect in a new dispensation. While the poll looks on the surface, like a simple two-way contest between the long-ruling Frelimo party and the opposition Renamo party, analysts say it’s a complex situation for the Southern African nation.
President Filipe Nyusi is contesting to be re-elected for a second term. But a deadly insurgency is roaring in the nation’s north and political campaigning has been marred by hundreds of deaths and numerous reports of political violence.
