One week to Mozambique's election [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

By October 15, Mozambique goes to polls to elect in a new dispensation. While the poll looks on the surface, like a simple two-way contest between the long-ruling Frelimo party and the opposition Renamo party, analysts say it’s a complex situation for the Southern African nation.

President Filipe Nyusi is contesting to be re-elected for a second term. But a deadly insurgency is roaring in the nation’s north and political campaigning has been marred by hundreds of deaths and numerous reports of political violence.

