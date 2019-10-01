Africa embraces smart workplaces [Sci-Tech segment]

The Morning Call
The organization of traditional workplaces is now being shaken by new ways of thinking. Employees no longer have to sit in an assigned office; a fully connected space is just enough.
On this Sci-Tech segment, Serge Koffi examines how our understanding of work and workplace in Africa is set for a paradigm shift.
