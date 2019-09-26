Ghana: Doubt over coup attempt [The Morning Call]

Three people are in police custody in Ghana for allegedly plotting a coup in the country.

According to the Ghanaian government, the incident had the ultimate aim of destabilising the country after 15 months of monitoring the suspects and those associated with them.

Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu had set up a group targeting young people. Known as ‘Take Action Ghana’, the aim of the group was to mobilise the youth for “nation-building”.

But in a government statement, it was aimed to recruit and radicalise a base of young people.

The news of the foiled coup came as a surprise to security analysts who say the the group lacked the weapons and mass movement required and also considering Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy.

Ghanaians on the other hand are expressing their doubt at how serious the incident was.