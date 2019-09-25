Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon national dialogue [The Morning Call]

Cameroon is preparing to hold the much anticipated national dialogue to end the country’s Anglophone crisis.

On September 10, President Paul Biya announced the dialogue will be held later in the month in a bid to put an end to the conflict between security forces and armed separatists from the anglophone minority.

Scores of people have however been killed in the recent days with reports from the military saying gun battles have intensified in the northwestern towns of Kumbo, Ndop, Bamenda, Bafut, Kom, Mbengwi, Bambui and the south western towns of Buea, Kumba, Mamfe, Eyumujock and Mutengene.

The new violence has left about 25 people dead in the past two weeks.

With just five days to go before the month ends, there are questions over when this dialogue process will take place.

But how has it been perceived in the English speaking regions?

