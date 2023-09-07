Cameroon: At least three killed in attack blamed on separatist rebels

At least three people were killed in an attack blamed on separatist rebels in Cameroon's southwest on Thursday. Witnesses said armed militants stopped cars, shot at passengers and set vehicles on fire early on Thursday.

Two victims died when their car was set ablaze while a third was shot.

Curious residents gathered around the remains of a charred car in the village of Muea, in the South West region, on Thursday as two men pulled out a body wrapped in a blanket.

Separatists in minority English-speaking parts of Cameroon have been fighting to carve out an independent state called Ambazonia since 2017. They carry out attacks, kidnappings and killings in the North West and South West regions.

The attack took place just days after schools reopened from a long holiday.

Insurgents began fighting the Cameroonian military in 2017 after civilian protests calling for greater representation for the Francophone country's English-speaking minority were violently repressed.