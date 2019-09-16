CAF CL round of 16 final [Football Planet]

Football Planet
A weekend full of surprises in the African Champions League. The first leg of the round of 16 final was breathtaking. The poor performance of two-time defending champions, Esperance of Tunis is testament to this. The modest Chadian club Elect Sport held the Esperance of Tunis in check by 1-1.
TP Mazembe also retreated to Madagascar by 0- 0 ahead of Fosa Junior, while Horoya AC and Etoile Sportive du Sahel were left with a slap in the face.
Also, we bring you all the results of this Champions League and the CAF Cup.
And we discuss the surprise appointment of Didier Six as head of the Guinean national football team. We speak to Guinean journalist Séga Diallo.
Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has the details of these and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.
