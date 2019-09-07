Cameroonian and African football icon Samuel Eto'o retires

Cameroon’s all-time record goalscorer Samuel Eto’o has retired at the age of 38.

Eto’o announced his retirement via his official Instagram handle: “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love.”

He represented the Cameroon national side, the indomitable Lions, in four World Cups. He was regarded as the youngest player during the 1998 World Cup that took place in France at the of 17.

Eto’o is best remembered for his stay with Spanish side Barcelona, helping the Catalan giants to win three La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs.

He also featured for Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton.

Eto’o claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns – a record he shares with Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure.