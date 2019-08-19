Welcome to Africanews

Chad declares state of emergency in east region [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has declared a state of emergency in two eastern provinces after about 50 persons were killed in intercommunal conflicts from August 9.. The state of emergency will run for three months in Sila and Ouaddai regions.

So, what really is the cause of the cycle of violence between cattle herders and settled farmers in the central African country’s east region

First, drought and population growth have been on the increase. And according to President Deby, the influx of weapons from conflict zones in neighbouring Libya, Central African Republic and Sudan have also been responsible for the upsurge in violence.

