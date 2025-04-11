Welcome to Africanews

UN refugee chief urges support as Sudan crisis spills into Chad

Sudanese refugees displaced by the conflict in Sudan gather to receive food staples from aid agencies at the Metche Camp in eastern Chad Tuesday, March 5, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jsarh Ngarndey Ulrish/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Chad

UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi visited a refugee camp Chad and spoke to displaced people. Grandi emhpasized that the humanitarian operation in Sudan and neighbouring countries, which are bearing the burnt of the refugee crisis, must be supported. He said that while assistance has only decreased "needs are increasing" and stressed that must be reversed otherwise "we will see lost lives and more suffering."

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between the military and its rival paramilitary RSF with battles in Khartoum and around the country. The Sudanese military has control over el-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur, despite near-daily strikes by the RSF.

At least 20,000 people are thought to have been killed since the war broke out, though the number is likely far higher. The war has also driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine.

