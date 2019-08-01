Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyans protest to pressure government to declare cancer a national disaster

Kenyans protest to pressure government to declare cancer a national disaster

Kenya

Kenyans have taken to the streets to put pressure on the government to declare cancer a national disaster.

The protest spear headed by the civil society believes more efforts would be put in research and treating the disease among other initiatives if the country saw it as a national disaster. This comes after two prominent Kenyan politicians died of cancer and the managing director to the leading telecommunications company, Safaricom, died after publicly fighting the disease.

The protests come after three prominent Kenyans who died of cancer.

However, Kenya’s Ministry of Health cabinet secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has said that the East African nation has decentralized chemotherapy treatment centers and is developing the capacity of oncologists; 20 doctors are being trained now and 35 are already deployed across the country. The Minister asked the government to make cancer awareness an immediate priority during the launch of the Board of Trustees for the National Cancer Institute of Kenya.

Cancer is the third leading causing of death in Kenya says the Ministry of Health. Although there is more attention being paid to cancer due to the death of prominent people, the treatment has improved significantly. According to the government close to 50,000 cases are detected annually of which 33,000 die.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..