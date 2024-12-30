Netanyahu undergoes successful prostate surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has successfully undergone prostate surgery, according to a statement from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Centre. The hospital announced that Netanyahu’s prostate was removed during the operation, which took place late Sunday. The Prime Minister is now recovering in the hospital.

In a statement released earlier, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, would serve as acting prime minister during Netanyahu’s procedure and recovery.

Professor Ofer Gofrit, Director of the Department of Urology at Hadassah Medical Centre, provided an update on the surgery. Speaking alongside Dr. Stéphane Ledot, the senior anaesthetist who was involved in the operation, Prof. Gofrit said: “The Prime Minister's operation is over. The surgery was performed by Dr. Ehud Gnessin from Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, with assistance from Professor Mordechai Duvdevani. Thank God, everything went well. The Prime Minister is now in the recovery room, and there is no suspicion of malignancy or cancer.”

Netanyahu is expected to remain in the hospital for several days to recover from the surgery. His office has indicated that he will resume his duties as Prime Minister once he has fully recovered.