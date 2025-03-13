Mobile dialysis unit brings life-saving treatment closer to patients in rural Kenya

A shortage of dialysis centers in Kenya has long meant that patients with kidney failure must travel extensive distances to access treatment. However, an innovative mobile dialysis unit is beginning to ease that burden, bringing essential medical services closer to those in need.

Dialysis on Wheels

In Murang’a County, a 12-wheeled truck equipped as a modern clinic is offering dialysis services to patients who would otherwise struggle to access treatment. This mobile unit, spearheaded by healthcare organization Benacare, is a significant step towards bridging gaps in medical accessibility for those suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Eliud Mwangi, a 63-year-old farmer who has been undergoing dialysis since 2021, used to travel long distances twice a week for treatment. The journey was exhausting and costly, often leaving him feeling unwell after each session.

“Let me say that the distance that I had been traveling has been reduced to less than three-quarters. Now the dialysis is near me, less than 20 minutes from my home,” Mwangi explains. “This has saved me time and the money I was using.”

Addressing Healthcare Gaps

Naom Monari, Founder and CEO of Benacare, highlights the challenges faced by dialysis patients in Kenya, where many have to travel an average of 250 kilometers one way for treatment. Recognizing the pressing need, Benacare developed the mobile dialysis model to move from community to community, offering life-saving care.

“We identified critical gaps in access to healthcare for these patients,” says Monari. “This is the first mobile truck we have launched, and we are going to be doing about 144 dialysis sessions per week, with a maximum capacity of 72 patients if we run day and night shifts.”

The truck is equipped with state-of-the-art hemodiafiltration machines, which provide better outcomes than traditional dialysis machines.

Opportunities and Challenges

Dr. Jonathan Wala, a nephrologist and president of the Kenya Renal Association, acknowledges the mobile unit’s advantages, particularly in reducing pressure on overstretched hospitals.

“The advantages are that it brings dialysis services closer to the patients who need them, cutting down on transportation costs and easing hospital congestion,” Wala says.

However, he also highlights challenges.

“How do you handle emergencies in a mobile dialysis unit? How do you ensure the unit reaches patients twice a week? There are also costs involved, from running the mobile unit to managing waste disposal and maintaining nursing auxiliary services,” he explains.

Accessible and Affordable Care

To ensure accessibility, the mobile dialysis service is free for anyone registered under the Social Health Authority national insurance scheme. Patients can also receive treatment through Kang’ata Care, a county government insurance program in Murang’a.

According to the Kenya Renal Association, more than 5,500 people needed dialysis in Kenya in 2021, with numbers expected to rise. Despite the growing demand, the country has fewer than 200 dialysis centers for a population of over 50 million people. T