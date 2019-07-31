Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Moroccan King celebrates 20 year rule [Morning Call]

Moroccan King celebrates 20 year rule [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called for reforms in his kingdom to lead the way to a new development model. In a speech celebrating his 20 years on the throne, he enumerated some key achievements of his rule, with emphasis on infrastructure developments such as highways, high-speed railway, ports, renewable energy and urban development. Under his reign, the kingdom has gone through remarkable evolution in many fields.

But according to him, government reforms in education, health and investments, would improve the standard of living for his country where the poverty and unemployment rates are still high.

But over the last 20 years, how has the cooperation between the monarchy and the rest of the African continent evolved?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..