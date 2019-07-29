Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Kabila's candidate wins senate presidency [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

It is victory, but still a little disappointment for supporters of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Saturday during the election for the Senate presidency: their candidate won the senate presidency but with less margin. Mr. Kabila’s candidate, former Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, received only 65 votes to 43 for his opponent, Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, in what was a secret ballot.

