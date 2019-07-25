Evan Holyfield's son follows in his dad's footsteps

Son of Evander Holyfield, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

21-year-old Evan said Wednesday in Houston that he was going pro.

“I almost feel like I’m graduating for another stage, it’s really an interesting feeling”, the young Holyfield said.

Evan Holyfield has over 80 amateur fights to his name.

“It’s a mission, my professional career, I’m starting something new and I’m leaving something behind, especially my amateur career that I really enjoyed. And frankly, I was doing it for free, and now it makes a difference when you get paid (laughs) so I’m looking forward to taking my first steps and making an appointment to start this mission that we’re going to undertake from one day to the next. We want to achieve our goal of becoming a champion, winning all these belts”, Evan said.

Evan won’t box in the same category as his father. He will be trained by Maurice Watkins and Tim Hallmark. The latter worked alongside his father.

He is also 21 years old but he excels in a completely different discipline, football.

Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian Thuram, a 1998 world champion has joined his new club, Borussia Mönchengladbach, for a new challenge.

“For me, it was obvious. A young coach (Marco Rose), a coach who loves young players, who knows what he wants, who knows a lot about football. I want to progress. I’m still young and I think it’s the best club to keep improving: “I’d like to help the team win a lot of matches. I would like to improve and enjoy my stay in Mönchengladbach with this very young and promising team”, Marcus Thuram said.

The amount of the transfer from Marcus, a former Guingamp striker, is €12 million.

He has signed a 4-year contract and will wear number 10 in Germany.

