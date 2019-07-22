Welcome to Africanews

How ready is Ecowas for 'Eco' currency? [Morning Call]

How ready is Ecowas for 'Eco' currency? [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Economic community of west african states ECOWAS recently adopted a single currency named Eco, which it plans to launch by 2020. The plan for the currency had been discussed for nearly thirty years.

The Eco single currency between the 15 countries that make up the ECOWAS – eight of which use the CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro according to a fixed parity guaranteed by France, – is seen as a gamble by many analysts, but also as a strong political symbol.

So, how ready is the regional bloc for the currency this time?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

