Senegalese fans 'proud of Teranga Lions' despite loss

Senegalese football fans express mixed reactions to the outcome of the just ended African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Fans showed a sense of sadness and frustration after the Lions of Teranga were crashed by the Fennecs of Algeria by 1- 0 against in Cairo on Friday.

But despite the disappointment, Senegalese football fans say they’re proud of their team.

We are proud of our Lions. We're going to remobilise for another AFCON, God willing.

“We’re a little sad, but that’s the law of football. We were a little naive, they robbed a goal from us, but we’re still going to welcome them home. We are proud of our Lions. Okay, we’re going to remobilise for another AFCON, God willing”, Papa Mbaye Kebe said.

‘‘We lost the Cup but we’re not all sad because I say to myself they really gave it everything. Because, knowing the size of a football field and knowing that you also have to run after a ball, it’s not always easy. I say to myself they really fought hard. I say congratulations to them”, Adama Ndiaye said.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s goal helped Algeria to their first African Cup of Nations title in 29 years.

For Senegal, the wait for a first continental title still continues.

AFP