Africa's progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS [The Morning Call]

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is calling for greater urgency and more funding in the fight against HIV and AIDS.
In it’s annual report published on Tuesday on the global response against the disease. It acknowledged that HIV-related deaths in 2018 fell to around 770,000 compared to 2010 which recorded 1.2 million deaths.
But what is the case in Africa, the most affected continent? AIDS-related deaths have considerably dropped this decade due to the steady progress made especially in most eastern and southern Africa. The regions recorded a 16% decline since 2010, though the report warns there is still a long way to go.
North Africa on the other hand has seen the death toll rise by 9 percent since 2010.
