Cameroon terminates Seedorf's appointment after AFCON 'flop'

Almost a year in charge of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon but not good enough to continue after his first major outing, the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT; on Tuesday confirmed the termination of the appointment of Dutch man Clarence Clyde Seedorf, as coach.

The July 16, 2019 statement signed by Seydou Mbombo Njoya confirmed widespread rumours about the termination following Cameroon’s round-of-16 exit in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The statement said Cameroon government and the federation had exercised the option of termination of Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Stephan Kluivert’s respective contracts.

Cameroon went to Egypt as champions of the continent having beaten Egypt to win their fifth trophy in 2017 in Gabon. They were pooled in Group F which contained Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

They managed to finish second in the group with a victory and two draws. They were however eliminated by neighbours Nigeria in the round-of-16 stage. The two men had been in the role since August 2018.

At the time, Cameroon were expected to be hosting the AFCON but lack of preparedness meant that the continent’s governing body, CAF, took the rights away and awarded it earlier this year to Egypt.

Cameroonian fans seemed incensed by the failure of their team not to only defend the title but failing to exhibit the heroic displays of the Hugo Broos side that won in Gabon.

Seedorf becomes the latest in a string of sackings of teams that have been kicked out of the AFCON. The third-place game between Nigeria and Tunisia will be on Wednesday July 17 whiles the Algeria vs. Senegal final comes off on July 19.