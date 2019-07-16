Congo: Chikungunya outbreak and research

Since January an outbreak of Chikungunya was reported in a region near Pointe-noire precisely Diosso.

After molecular and phylogenic analysis, it was discovered that the strain had a close relation with Central Africa Chikungunya strains.

The confirmation was done after blood samples were collected and confirmed at the Laboratory of the Institute for Development Research in France

Analysis and results have shown a recent vector host switch. Some many other suspected cases have been observed around Pointe-noire and there are fears of a more devastating future outbreak if measures are not taken.

One of the specialists involved in the research was Dr Raphael Tatty Tatty, Specialist of Viral and Infectious Diseases at the centre for Infectious diseases, he now speaks out on research and prevention efforts.