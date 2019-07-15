French missile claim hints of complicity [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Fathi Bashagha, Interior Minister of the Libyan city of Misrata, has disputed France’s claim that missiles discovered in commander Khalifa Haftar’s base were inoperable.
He said the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has asked experts from the United Nations and the U.S. to examine the weapons to confirm they are in working order.
