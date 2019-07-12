Welcome to Africanews

Chad: Deby meets with political leaders [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Chadian president Idriss Deby has met with leaders of political parties in the country to discuss the evolution of the electoral process.

Many party leaders made the trip to the presidential palace to express their dissatisfaction with the bodies in charge of the elections that have just been set up.

So to what length were the discussions and of what impact could it be for the country’s politics?

