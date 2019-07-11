Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The 'Congo Business network' for economic development [The Morning Call]

The 'Congo Business network' for economic development [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Congo Business Network describes itself as a platform that brings together professionals and entrepreneurs from the two Congos (Brazzaville and Kinshasa) through social networks.

Noel Tshiani, president of Agere Global, a New York based investment advisory and trading strategy firm is the founder of the Congo Business Network.

He joins us from New York to share more his work and the platform.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..