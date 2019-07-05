Welcome to Africanews

Algeria's interim president calls for dialogue [The Morning Call]

Algeria’s interim President Abdelkader Bensalah believes elections remain the only democratic solution to end the country’s political crisis.

He made the statements on Wednesday as he made fresh calls for a national inclusive dialogue.

In the televised speech, he vowed that the state and the military would remain neutral in the process. “The state in all its components, including the military, will not be party to this dialogue and will remain neutral throughout.”

No date has been set for this second round of talks.

His comments comes just days before his interim mandate expires on July 9.

