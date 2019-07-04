Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Interview

interview

[Video] Interview with Milagrosa Obono Angue, Secretary of State for the Treasury of Equatorial Guinea

[Video] Interview with Milagrosa Obono Angue, Secretary of State for the Treasury of Equatorial Guinea

Interview

We discuss the challenge of diversifying her country’s economy. She gives us an update on the 2020 plan that is supposed to make Equatorial Guinea an emerging country, a plan that will soon come to an end. In addition, we talk about the strategies of the Equatorial Guinean government to make the country more attractive to investors.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..