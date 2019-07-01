Welcome to Africanews

Engaging opinion leaders in gender stereotypes in Education [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A few weeks ago, community leaders participating at the Second Dialogue with Traditional and Religious Leaders in Uganda reiterated their commitment to uphold girls and young womens universal and inalienable human right to access and learning at all levels of Educational systems.

The two-day meeting took place in Kampala, from the 19 – 20 June 2019 and under the theme: “Girls’ and Young Women’s Access and Retention in Educational Systems in Africa”.

We speak with the coordinator at the AU center for Girls and Women’s Education to discuss how to combat gender stereotypes and myths in the educational environment.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

