Nigeria renewable energy [The Morning Call]

Nigeria’s renewable energy solutions provider Anergy has raised 9 million dollars in a Series A round of funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries.

The new capital will fuel commercial growth towards providing energy reliability to customers. Arnergy’s distributed renewable energy systems harness the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability.

Since its launch, Arnergy has delivered over 2MW of installed capacity and over 5MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria.