Italy Commits €400 Million to Support Tunisia's Energy Initiatives

Italy and Tunisia formalized a two-year partnership on Thursday, with Italy pledging 400 million euros to support development initiatives focused on energy transition and the advancement of renewable energy sources.

This new commitment marks a significant increase, doubling Italy's previous financial engagement from the 2021-2023 agreement.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony in Rome by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Nafti.

Nafti said, "Energy was a very important point in our talks after signing the energy conversion agreement. This is a very important step that will strengthen the collaboration between us in this vital sector. We will also work on other projects to make our two countries far ahead in terms of energy and to have an energy corridor, if you can say that, to connect Northern Africa with Europe."

In response to inquiries regarding the treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa by Tunisian authorities, Tajani stated, "One may not even agree with some analyses that are being done. We consider Tunisia a safe country, a friendly country. On the other hand, we contribute to the growth of that country and we do not see excessive dangers for Tunisian citizens. Tunisia has also made an important contribution in the fight against illegal immigration and human traffickers."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has prioritized agreements with African nations as part of her development strategy known as the Mattei Plan, named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of the state-owned oil and gas company Eni.

Through this plan, Italy aims to generate jobs and opportunities in Africa, thereby reducing the incentive for individuals to embark on perilous migration journeys across the central Mediterranean.

In her first year in office, Meloni witnessed a substantial increase in migrant arrivals, with approximately 160,000 reaching Italy in 2023.

She attributes the subsequent decline in migrant numbers in 2024 to this policy.

According to Frontex, the European border control agency, there has been a 59% decrease in crossings along the central Mediterranean route in 2024, largely due to fewer boats departing from Libya and Tunisia.

Despite this, the route remains the second most active for migrant crossings, with 67,000 recorded in 2024.