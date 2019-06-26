First round of AFCON 2019 group fixtures: Goals, facts etc. [Analysis]

Egypt
The first round of group games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON; in Egypt ended on Tuesday June 25 with the game between Ghana and Benin which ended in a two – all draw.
The first game saw Egypt beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal after an elaborate opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Mohammed Trezeguet in the second half.
Since June 21, a dozen games have been played with breathtaking goals, heartbreaks, shock results and of course the many fans in the stands colourfully cheering their teams on.
Our rolling online AFCON coverage continues and our weekday AFCON show on TV is also available. This article breaks down the critical figures by way of points and goals from the different groups.
Facts after round 1 of group games
Number of wins (same as number of losses) = Nine
Number of draws = Three
Number of goals = 27
Highest goal scoring team = Mali with four goals against Mauritania
Most goals per group = Group E with seven goals
