Artificial heart breaths new life [Sci tech]

A new hope for people suffering heart failure. In China’s Fuwai hospital, the transplant of an artificial heart has gotten one man out of his bed. 29 year old He Xin suffered heart failure with frequent weaknesses.

But now thanks to the artificial heart pump, he’s living life. Director of the Fuwai hospital, Hu Shengshou, who performed the surgery told Reuters that this artificial heart pump has reached the global stage.

And in Ghana, clothing designer Jeremiah Obuobi has released 3D printed models of his sneakers called the Tema.Made II. The 37 year old tells us how he intends to bring these 3D printed shoe models to life under his OBJ Clothing and Accessories brand.