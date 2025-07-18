White House confirms Trump diagnosed with common vascular condition

The White House confirmed Thursday that former President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common vascular condition often seen in older adults. The announcement followed concerns raised after Trump was seen with mild swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his hand.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the condition was discovered during a recent medical checkup.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” Leavitt noted, adding that the medication is part of Trump’s standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when valves inside the veins — responsible for helping blood flow back to the heart — begin to fail. While the condition can cause swelling and discomfort, experts say it is largely manageable.

Dr. Andrea Obi, a vascular surgeon at the University of Michigan, explained:

“The causes really are multifactorial... It is more common as we age. Treatment tends to be compression stockings, walking, and in some cases, minimally invasive procedures to close off malfunctioning veins. Overall, it’s a very common and benign diagnosis.”

The disclosure is notable, as Trump has historically kept much of his health information private. The White House has not released further details on his current treatment plan, but officials emphasized the condition poses no serious health threat.