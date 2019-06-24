Welcome to Africanews

Spites facing African widows [Culture]

with Claudia Nsono

This week’s Culture segment takes a look at some of the injustices and persecutions African widows face, including a requisite cleansing, days of confinement without a shower, widow rape, sleeping by her husband’s corpse, drinking the water used to wash his corpse and denial to keep their property.

Claudia Nsono talks with Dr. Primus Tazanu, a Sociologist from the Centre of African Studies, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, to find out among other things why in 2019 widows still undergo dehumanizing cultural and ritual practices in the name of mourning rites.

Have a listen.

