Spites facing African widows [Culture]

The Morning Call
This week’s Culture segment takes a look at some of the injustices and persecutions African widows face, including a requisite cleansing, days of confinement without a shower, widow rape, sleeping by her husband’s corpse, drinking the water used to wash his corpse and denial to keep their property.
Claudia Nsono talks with Dr. Primus Tazanu, a Sociologist from the Centre of African Studies, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, to find out among other things why in 2019 widows still undergo dehumanizing cultural and ritual practices in the name of mourning rites.
Have a listen.
AFCON Daily: Games underway in Egypt [Episode 1]
Whiles others sit-tight: Niger, Mauritania, Tunisia presidents bowing out
2019 Women's World Cup: Cameroon's loss to England ends Africa's journey
Video: Gabon scraps ministry for women's affairs
LIVE: AFCON opening Ceremony, Egypt beat Zimbabwe in opener
Sepp Blatter, UEFA and Tanzania boss resist FIFA takeover of African football