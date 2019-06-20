AFCON 2019: DRC targets finale

As the African Cup of Nations draws closer, the Democratic Republic of Congo gears up with all optimism to face Uganda in their opening game on Saturday.

The team has touched down in Cairo, ready for the kick off with the African Cup of Nations.

The Congolese are ready to settle for nothing, in the land of the Pharaohs this time around, except the trophy.

“DR Congo’s past in this competition has been very good and I think we’ve made a few mistakes and we’re making sure it doesn’t happen again’‘, said the team captain, Youssouf Mulumbu.

‘‘If we correct the little things we lacked, we can go to the final or we can win. I’m very confident because we went through so much during the qualifiers and it was a good thing for us because it made us stronger’‘, he added.

This is the fourth consecutive participation of the Leopards in the African Cup of Nations.

The side arrived from Spain after a pre-tournament training camp and concluded their preparation phase with a 1-1 draw against Kenya; appearing for the first time in 15 years.

Theis drawn in Group A and will play with the host country, Egypt, Uganda and Zimbabwe at the 32nd edition of the African Football Nations.