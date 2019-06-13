Algerian court jails former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal

Former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has been jailed in an anti-corruption sweep — the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is been investigated.

A statement on Thursday by the prosecutor’s office said that Sellal was being investigated for “corruption and misappropriation of public funds” among other things. He served as prime minister from 2014-2017.

His incarceration came a day after former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a leading political figure forced out in March, was sent to the El Harrach prison — where Sellal was jailed.

A former public works minister and campaign manager for ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was placed under judicial custody on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption sweep comes amid popular demonstrations calling on allies of the former government to step down.

Since Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation, the Algerian judiciary has also launched several investigations and placed powerful businessmen in pre-trial detention, most of whom are suspected of having taken advantage of their ties with the deposed head of state or his entourage to obtain benefits or public contracts.