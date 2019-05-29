LIVE: Nigeria presidential inauguration as Buhari starts second term

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria takes his oath of office for a second and final term in charge of Africa’s most populous nation. Today’s event is on the back of his re-election in polls held on February 23.

The event is slated for the Eagles Square in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Buhari was announced winner of the election having secured 15,191,847 votes against main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s 11,262,978 votes.

Follow updates on the following topics below:

Text of Buhari’s oaths

Program ends without an address

Buhari inspects guard of honour

Flags lowered and new ones hoisted to signify new dispensation

Buhari, Vice president takes oath, signs necessary documents

Top officials receive Buhari on arrival at venue

Vice-President arrives

29 State Governors also taking office across the country

Submitting of assets declaration forms one eve of swearing in

Big on party heavyweights, lawmakers and former leaders

About the February 23 vote

Curated tweets on ongoings

Text of the oaths sworn to by President Buhari

OATH OF ALLEGIANCE

I, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

So help me God.

OATH OF OFFICE OF PRESIDENT

I, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria: that as President

of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law,

… and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that I will strive to preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

… that I will not al- low my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions; that I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

… that I will abide by the Code of Conduct contained in the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will;

… that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as President;

… and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria. So help me God

#Nigeria swears in Muhammadu Buhari and his vice for second term ??

Buhari won re-election in February

He has since taken his oath of office today

Venue: Eagles Square, Abuja

LIVE proceedings: https://t.co/5mjLVFxizb pic.twitter.com/QioC70RJbs — africanews (@africanews) May 29, 2019

Throwback to Buhari’s May 2015 message: In absence of an address today

Oath of office and of allegiance: Verbal and signing

PHOTOS: Buhari’s swearing in ceremony in Abuja ??

- Oaths taken

- National/Defense flags being replaced

- Will Buhari deliver a new inauguration speech?

- 21-gun salute observed



LIVE proceedings: https://t.co/5mjLVFxizb pic.twitter.com/1NlIy5m9GH — africanews (@africanews) May 29, 2019

Top officials receive Buhari on arrival at venue

The lineup of leaders awaiting arrival of Buhari is as follows: VP Osinbajo, Senate and House of Representative heads, Chief Justice, ruling party leader and security chiefs.

The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2019-2023), President Muhammadu Buhari. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/wtJAI70l5h — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 29, 2019

Vice-President arrives

29 State Governors also taking office across the country

Even as the president takes office in Abuja, across the country 29 State Governors are also taking their oaths of office. Their election took place a wek after the presidential vote.

Nigeria has 36 States under the federal arrangement. The Minister in charge of Abuja is however appointed by the president.

For the governors, there are 17 of them who secured re-election for a second and final term whiles 12 of them are coming in as “first-timers.” The newcomers include:

Ahmed Umar Fintiri – Adamawa ( PDP )

) Bala Muhammed -Bauchi ( PDP )

) Babagana Umara Zulum – Borno ( APC )

) Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya -Gombe ( APC )

) Emeka Ihedioha -Imo ( PDP )

) Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq – Kwara ( APC )

) Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos ( APC )

) Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa ( APC )

) Dapo Abiodun – Ogun ( APC )

) Seyi Makinde – Oyo ( PDP )

) Mai Mala Buni -Yobe ( APC )

) Muhammad Mutawalle -Zamfara ( PDP )

Submitting of assets declaration forms one eve of swearing in

The presidency reported on Tuesday evening that in accordance with existing laws, Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo, had submitted their assets declaration forms with the relevant institutions.

Public officers are supposed to make declarations of assets on assumption of office to the Code of Conduct Bureau. Buhari and Osinbajo pyblicly declared their assets in 2015.

“The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired,” his official spokesman said in a statement.

Just like the President, VP Osinbajo has since submitted his assets declaration forms ahead of tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony. When reviewed, there were no significant changes from what was declared 4 years ago. Nigeria is blessed by a President & VP who take integrity seriously — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 28, 2019

Big on party heavyweights, lawmakers and former leaders

Leaders if the ruling APC have already arrived at the venue according to reports. Among them National Chairperson Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A number of State governors are also present as is a former head of state Yakubu Gowon. The decorations are also dominated with colours of the APC in several areas.

The acting chief justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is expected to administer the oath of office to the president and his vice. Heads of the legislative chambers are also present. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Senate president) and Yakubu Dogara (House of Representatives).

About the February 23 vote

The vote slated for 16 February were postponed to 23 February, making the process even more tense. Buhari became only the second leader under the present constitution to be re-elected, the first was Olusegun Obasanjo, 1999 – 2007.

He run on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party same party that got him elected in 2015 becoming the first opposition leader to beat an incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

Today’s swearing in ceremony is going ahead despite a legal challenge to the results mounted by PDP and Atiku. They are seeking to overturn the outcome of the polls which they say was marred by irregularities.

The voter turnout was a paltry 35% of the over 84 million registered voters.

We are curating a series of tweets on ongoings:

PHOTOS: #TheInauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term is all set to begin live at the Eagle Square, ABUJA. pic.twitter.com/TYEVU1xsXT — ABUJA FACTS (@Abuja_Facts) May 29, 2019

It’s inauguration day in Nigeria, and the Eagle Square is all set for the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. Ahead of the ceremony proper, here are some pictures from the venue.

Watch our coverage of the event live here: https://t.co/shSQRv3u5W pic.twitter.com/7xGKRQJJd9 — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 29, 2019