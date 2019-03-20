Buhari seeks second term governance strategies, Atiku in court

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he was setting up a committee to review his government’s policies, with a view of guiding the country over the next four years.

‘‘One of the main duties of this Committee will be to produce a comprehensive document that will guide the incoming Cabinet, & enable us continue the implementation of the vision of our Party and our administration, for Nigeria,’‘ Buhari said.

Buhari’s plans to govern Africa’s biggest economy comes even as his main challenger in last month’s election, Atiku Abubakar filed a legal challenge to the electoral outcome on Monday.

Buhari, the 76-year-old former military ruler, took 56 percent of the vote against 41 percent for Atiku, a businessman and former vice president.

Atiku’s challenge

Atiku is suing Nigeria’s electoral commission, Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whom he accuses of conniving to rig the election.

“We asked that our candidate who won the election massively across the country be declared the winner,” said Emmanuel Enoidem, a legal advisor to Atiku.

The petition asks that the electoral commission overturns the result “on the grounds of irregularities,” Enoidem said.

Buhari’s campaign has rejected Atiku’s allegations, saying the vote was free and fair.

