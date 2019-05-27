Welcome to Africanews

Sierra Leone Peace Commission [The Morning Call]

Sierra Leone Peace Commission [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Sierra Leone held a three-day national forum last week on peace and national cohesion.

Dubbed Bintumani 3, it was aimed at establishing a Peace Commission in the country.

Addressing participants at the event, President Julius Maada Bio stressed on the need for the whole Sierra Leonean population to build solid institutions that will enable the consolidation of democratic practices and enhance national cohesion.

He also questioned the attitude of those who claim to promote national cohesion yet refused to participate at the forum.

He was referring to members of the main opposition party who were absent from the important meeting.

The Morning Call



The Morning Call



