Sierra Leone Peace Commission [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Sierra Leone held a three-day national forum last week on peace and national cohesion.
Dubbed Bintumani 3, it was aimed at establishing a Peace Commission in the country.
Addressing participants at the event, President Julius Maada Bio stressed on the need for the whole Sierra Leonean population to build solid institutions that will enable the consolidation of democratic practices and enhance national cohesion.
He also questioned the attitude of those who claim to promote national cohesion yet refused to participate at the forum.
He was referring to members of the main opposition party who were absent from the important meeting.
01:37
Video: Sudan's deputy military junta head denies role in protestor deaths, says wants democratic elections
Go to video
Ethiopian institutions long operated with anti-democratic psychology - Minister
01:24
Video: South Africa marks Freedom Day
01:38
Sudan, Libya in focus at Sahel Saharan meeting in Chad
Go to video
Magufuli's govt risks undermining peace in Tanzania: rights groups
01:12
Morocco: Pope Francis sends message of peace ahead of visit