Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Containing Chikungunya virus outbreak in Congo [Morning Call]

Containing Chikungunya virus outbreak in Congo [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now in its fifth month since outbreak in Congo, Chikungunya virus- a virus spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito that causes fever and joint pain- is yet to be contained.

By April, 8,000 cases had been confirmed and now in Pointe Noire, the epicenter of the viral infection, 20 cases are treated every week.

According to the WHO, ‘the scale of this Chikungunya virus outbreak has likely been underestimated given the limited detection capacity of the surveillance system in the Republic of the Congo’.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..