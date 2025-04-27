Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

The announcement by the country's health ministry came after the passage of 42 days without a single case of the disease.

“During this outbreak, 14 cases, 12 confirmed and two not confirmed through laboratory tests [probable], were reported. Four deaths, two confirmed and two probable, occurred. Ten people recovered from the infection,” The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

The outbreak was attributed to the Sudan strain. The variant has no licensed vaccine but Ugandan officials authorized a clinical trial for one under development to be given to health workers and contacts of cases.

The outbreak was confirmed in Uganda's capital Kampala following the death of a male nurse.

It was the ninth time Uganda has detected cases of Ebola. Most outbreaks have been swiftly brought under control.

Ebola infections are frequent in Uganda which has many tropical forests that are natural reservoirs for the virus.

The first ebola outbreak in Uganda was declared in 2000.

The deadliest Ebola epidemic killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.