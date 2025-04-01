Philippines sees 73% surge in dengue cases this quarter

The Health Department of the Philippines has reported a staggering 73 percent rise in dengue cases during the first quarter of 2025, contributing to an outbreak that the World Health Organization estimates has resulted in nearly a million suspected cases worldwide.

This outbreak has also led to 159 dengue-related fatalities across 48 countries, as noted by the European Centre for Disease Control, which indicates that the disease has spread throughout Africa, the Americas, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific region.

In the Philippines, national records indicate that from January 1 to March 1, there have been 62,313 reported cases of dengue.

The case fatality rate has decreased to 0.35%, down from 0.42% the previous year.

San Lazaro Hospital, operated by the Department of Health in Manila, has admitted 453 dengue cases between January and February, including a one-year-old boy.

Dr. Albert Domingo, Assistant Secretary of the Philippine Department of Health, expressed that the surge in dengue cases was unexpected, stating, “This is unprecedented.”

He pointed to climate change as a significant factor, noting, “People refer to it as a climate crisis; we see it as a shift in climate. Numerous studies show that the behavior, breeding patterns, and fertility of the mosquito vectors that transmit dengue are all influenced by environmental changes.”