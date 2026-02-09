Rising threat of Kala-Azar disease in Kenya: a growing health concern

A devastating outbreak of the deadly kala-azar disease is surging across Kenya, fueled by climate change and hampered by a critical lack of diagnostic and treatment facilities, pushing vulnerable communities to the brink.

Kala-azar, or visceral leishmaniasis, is a neglected tropical disease with a 95% fatality rate if untreated.

Cases in Kenya have more than doubled from 1,575 in 2024 to 3,577 in 2025.

The parasite, spread by sandflies, is now reaching new regions, endangering millions.

Diagnostic failures and human cost

The story of 60-year-old Harada Hussein Abdirahman illustrates the crisis.

Misdiagnosed for a year while herding livestock in Mandera county, she told AFP, “I thought I was dying.”

Her ordeal is common in hotspots with only three treatment centers.

Experts warn that mistakes in testing are often fatal.

A perfect storm of challenges

“Climate change is expanding the range of sandflies,” says researcher Dr. Cherinet Adera.

Prolonged drought followed by rain creates ideal breeding conditions.

Meanwhile, treatment is grueling—30 days of daily injections and transfusions costing about $775, a sum far beyond most in affected arid regions.