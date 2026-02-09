Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rising threat of Kala-Azar disease in Kenya: a growing health concern

60-year-old Harada Hussein Abdirahman rests outside her home in Mandera, Kenya, after surviving a year of misdiagnosis for kala-azar—a deadly disease surging in the region.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Wabwireh, Dominic/
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AFP

Kenya

A devastating outbreak of the deadly kala-azar disease is surging across Kenya, fueled by climate change and hampered by a critical lack of diagnostic and treatment facilities, pushing vulnerable communities to the brink.

Kala-azar, or visceral leishmaniasis, is a neglected tropical disease with a 95% fatality rate if untreated.

Cases in Kenya have more than doubled from 1,575 in 2024 to 3,577 in 2025.

The parasite, spread by sandflies, is now reaching new regions, endangering millions.

Diagnostic failures and human cost

The story of 60-year-old Harada Hussein Abdirahman illustrates the crisis.

Misdiagnosed for a year while herding livestock in Mandera county, she told AFP, “I thought I was dying.”

Her ordeal is common in hotspots with only three treatment centers.

Experts warn that mistakes in testing are often fatal.

A perfect storm of challenges

“Climate change is expanding the range of sandflies,” says researcher Dr. Cherinet Adera.

Prolonged drought followed by rain creates ideal breeding conditions.

Meanwhile, treatment is grueling—30 days of daily injections and transfusions costing about $775, a sum far beyond most in affected arid regions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..